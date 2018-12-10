George Bennett Bell, 96, passed away Dec. 9, 2018, at the Magnolia Gardens Retirement Home in Ellisville and has gone to be with our Lord in heaven. He was born May 22, 1922, in Laurel. He was a member of Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
His family will have a private graveside service for him at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. He graduated from Jones County Junior College in 1942. George served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1942-45. He worked at various places and also worked for Gulf Oil Corporation for 30 years in Laurel and Jackson, and in Odessa and Mineral Wells, Texas.
George was preceded in death by his father William Bell; mother Lela (Holcomb) Bell; sister Ola (Bell) Bradley; sister Margorie (Bell) Copeland; brother Billy (William) Bell; and former wife Iva Jean (Thompson) Bell Coley.
George is survived by his children Keith Bell (Sheila) of Odessa and April Miller of Ellisville; four grandchildren, Micky Martin (Kelly) of Dallas, Texas, Shane Martin of Ellisville, Jennifer McHaney (Donovan) of Midland, Texas, and Christopher Bell of Midland, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden McHaney and Keira McHaney of Midland and Jack Martin and Alex Martin of Dallas.
The family is very appreciative of the many visits, food, cards and plants from his friends throughout the past years.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local animal rescue service.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
