Services will be at 2:30 p.m. today (Saturday) at Richton First Assembly of God Church for Mr. George E. Browder, 70, of Richton, who passed away to his heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2020 at Asbury Hospice. Brother Scott Morris and Brother Josh Dunn will officiate with burial to follow in the Richton First Assembly of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Sanderson, Randall Gainey, Butch Freeman, Jimmy “Shorty” Smith, Joe Dykes and Marvin Harvison, with Shane White as alternate.
Mr. Browder was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Willie Mae Browder; brother William “Bud” Browder; and sister Jannice Burnett.
He is survived by his wife Eleandor Browder of Richton; daughter Adrienne (Mike) Shoemake of Richton; grandson Jackson Upshaw of Richton; step-grandson Jordan Shoemake of Hattiesburg; step-granddaughter Kendall Shoemake of Hattiesburg; sisters Bessie (Morgan) McLain of Mobile, Ala., and Sally (Ken) West of Petal; brother Johnny Browder of Richton; sisters-in-love Janette (Lester) Thompson of Gautier, Delinda Malone of Richton, Cathy (Mike) Williams of Richton, Anita (Hugh) Nobles of Petal, Melinda (Hugh) Mixon of Hattiesburg and Karen (John) Carter of Petal; and brother-in-law Timothy Burnett of Richton.
Mr. Browder was a member of the County Line Freewill Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, superintendent and Sunday school teacher. He worked with Georgia Pacific for 28 years as a woodyard operator. George served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was also a 32nd degree Mason with the Richton Masonic Lodge No. 477, a Shriner with the Hamasa Temple in Meridian, and a Scottish Rite in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Friday 5:30-9 p.m. at Richton First Assembly of God Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton will be in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.