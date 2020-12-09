George Earnest Rigdon Sr., 73, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Laurel on May 29, 1947.
Mr. Rigdon was employed with Essmueller Company as an assistant superintendent prior to his retirement. He worked for Essmueller Company for more than 30 years. George was a hard worker. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement he discovered the joys of the slower paced life and spending time with those he loved most.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Wilma Evans Rigdon; children George (Ernie) Rigdon Jr. of Meridian and Nathaniel Rigdon (Tara) of Hattiesburg; and brother Cecil Rigdon of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his son Stephen Gregory Rigdon; sisters Estelle, Margaret, Martha, Evelyn and Virginia; brothers Alvin and J. T.; and parents John A. Rigdon and Dolen Windham Rigdon.
Graveside services will be held at Clark Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Joey Coghlan, Jeremy Harrison, Tyler Martin, Ferdy Pippen, Jack West Jr. and Jack D. West, III.
