George "Eddie" Gaskin, 66, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. He was born in Laurel on Oct. 22, 1954, to George "Jack" Gaskin and Dororthy R. Saul. He moved to the coast in the mid 1980s and raised his family there.
He worked as a butcher/sausage maker for many years at various grocery stores. He had a loyal following for his special blend of sausages. His final job was with Walmart, where he made many friends among his coworkers. He loved his model airplanes, his music and his all-time favorite, "The Three Stooges." He liked hard rock and quiet conversations. The love he had for his little Tootsie knew no bounds. He was a great husband, but an even better father and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents George H. Gaskin and Dorothy R. (Gaskin) Saul.
He is survived by his wife Dianna Gaskin; his oldest daughter Sunny Ulrich (Gary); his youngest daughter Kelly Powell (Jacob); his sister Suzanne Bond (Tim); his grandson Jackson Kilosky (Emily); his granddaughters Lillian, Roselyn and Tommie Powell; as well as cousins, aunts, uncles and numerous step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation only on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home (Pass Road Chapel, 2511 Pass Road, Biloxi).
