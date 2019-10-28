George Edward King, 72, of Laurel passed to his heavenly home on Oct. 25, 2019. He was born in Jones County on July 1, 1947.
Mr. King was a veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from Chris Posey Chevrolet, where he worked in the parts department. He was a member of Mount Vernon Methodist Church and the American Legion. He loved to work outside and enjoyed hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe B. King and Iva Rue McBride King.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 34 years Janet King; daughter Kelli King; his pride and joy Konner Lane King and Kuper Andrew King; brother Joe B. King, Jr. (Margaret); sisters Diane Hancock (Joe), Carole Moore (Bryan) and Jane Martin (Ray); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Rev. Davy Fenton will officiate.
