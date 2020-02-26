George G. Stanley, 89, of Laurel passed away at his residence on Feb. 22, 2020.
He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a Navy veteran. He was an accountant at Holt & Associates for 55 years. He loved reading, going to the beach, fishing, and history.
He was preceded in death by parents, siblings, and son-in-law Roger Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Nancy Martin Stanley; daughters Karla Johnson and Vickie Hatfield (Chief); grandchildren Nan Pritchard (Jason), Caroline Martin (Mark) and Rob Hatfield; step-grandchildren Nicky Johnson (Summer) and Jacob Johnson (Brooke); great-grandchildren Amelia, Penn and Cole; step-great-grandchildren Lyssa, Layla, Parker and Sadie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
