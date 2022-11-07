Mr. George Giles, 87, of Laurel passed from this life Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born in Wayne County on Friday, Feb. 1, 1935, to Miles Giles and Mary Elizabeth Evans Giles.
Mr. Giles was a member of Coyt Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was an avid fan of high school and Ole Miss football. He worked as a production superintendent at Getty Oil-Texaco.
He was preceded in death by his father Miles Giles; mother Mary Elizabeth Evans Giles; brother Bill Giles; four sisters, Katherine Giles Davis, Louise Giles Brown, Ouida Giles McLaughlin and Voncile Giles Holland.
He is survived by his wife Amanda Sinclair Giles of Laurel; son Marlon Giles of Waynesboro; daughter Michele Giles of Houston; stepson Matt Everette of Laurel; stepdaughter Angie Fletcher (Wayne) of Laurel; and step-grandchildren Kate Fletcher and Samuel Fletcher.
Visitation for Mr. Giles will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, at Freeman Funeral Home at 1305 Skyland Drive in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Billy Dowdy and Rev. Bill Hayes officiating. Interment will be in Coyt Cemetery in Wayne County.
