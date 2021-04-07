George Hallan “Hal” Grayson, 94, passed away Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
Hal was born in Gitano on Jan. 25, 1927, to George Davis “Legs” Grayson and Mary Roena Grayson. A graduate of Soso High School, Hal enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation to serve during World War II, ultimately being deployed to Okinawa during that conflict. Upon his return from the service, Hal met and married Barbara Murphy and started a career in the oil industry, where he rose to the executive ranks of a major oil-well-supply company. After retirement, he continued working in the oil industry, consulting and holding various other positions that took him and his wife worldwide. After having lived in Kuwait, Scotland, and various other places, they returned home to Gitano to retire.
Hal was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Barbara Grayson; and daughter Catherine Flanigan.
He is survived by his sister Maxine McHenry; sons Timothy Grayson (Lola) and Stephen Grayson (Ginger); seven grandchildren, Katie, Kelly, Joann, Stephanie, Lance, Amy and Danyell; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Hal was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m. Coat’s Cemetery in Gitano.
