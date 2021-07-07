George Hollis Hollomon

George Hollis “Holly” Hollomon, 86, passed away at his residence in Ellisville on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Hollis was born in Summerland on Dec. 29, 1934, to James and Birdie Hollomon. After graduating from Calhoun High School, he attended Mississippi State University until enlisting in the Army. When he returned home, he began his long and loved career with Halliburton.
Upon retiring, Hollis filled his days with his family and the outdoors. He was a skilled sawmiller and enjoyed woodworking. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Ruth Hollomon; his parents James and Birdie Hollomon; his brothers Jerry, Max, Jim and Hansel “Hank;" and sister Joann Smith.
Survivors include his son Wayne (Sherrie); grandchildren Haley Hollomon and Heath Hollomon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Our Home Universalist Church Cemetery in Laurel on Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30. The service will be officiated by Brother Sean Piper.
Pallbearers will be Josh Moore, Kyle Dunnam, Kasey Smith, Bob Bergin, Charlie Smith and Hugh Schwan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Dunnam, Robbie Smith, Steve Hollomon and Mike Martin.
