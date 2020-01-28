George J. Jackson Sr., 75, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1944, in Vicksburg.
George was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Louisa Jackson; two brothers, Walter (Betty) Ducksworth and Michael Jackson.
He is survived by his wife Linda Jackson; one son, George J. Jackson Jr.; one granddaughter, Ashley Marisa Jackson; 10 siblings, Melvin (Betty) Jackson Jr., Jerald Jackson, Darrell Jackson, Charles (Linda) Jackson, Willie Earl Sidney Jackson, Paula Evans, Sheryl Jones, Mary (Phillip) Paige, Elaine Rahaim Fuerst and Dr. Alice Marie Laurendine; three sisters-in-law, Amanda Jackson, Chloe Davis and Rosemary Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, at New Bethel Baptist Church 6-8 p.m. with the service to follow on Saturday, also at New Bethel Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
