George Lavard "Pappy" Keyes of Laurel went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 95. After complications from the coronavirus, he died peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center. Lavard was born on July 29, 1924 in Laurel to Robert Lynn Keyes and Dora Virginia “Virgie” McRee Keyes.
While sitting on the church steps of Kingston Assembly and playing guitar, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Crane. Shortly after, he was deployed to serve in the United States Navy as Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class during World War II. After returning home, he married Carolyn on Aug. 23, 1946. They lived a happy life together for more than 73 years. After an honorable discharged from the Navy in 1946, he started working at Masonite Corporation as a machine mechanic for 20 years. While working there, he took correspondence courses and received his practical electrician license. In 1967, he joined the Laurel Police Department, where he worked his way up to the position of senior captain and was selected Policeman of the Year in 1987. He retired later that year from the Laurel Police Department.
Lavard loved music. He would sing and play guitar and bass to entertain friends and family, and also in church. He loved to “pick and grin” on a weekly basis until he wasn’t able to play anymore. He loved to be with family and was always at every event that any of his grandchildren had to show his love and support. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who was loving and giving.
Lavard was a good Christian man who loved the Lord and demonstrated that in his daily walk. He read his Bible and prayed every day, and he LOVED going to church. He was a member of Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church, where he was loved and adored by many. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather to many. He is loved and will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Lynn Keyes Sr. and Dora Virginia McRee Keyes; brothers James M. Keyes, R.L. Keyes Jr. and Billie Earl Keyes; and sister Naomi Keyes.
Lavard is survived by loving wife of 73 years Carolyn Crane Keyes of Laurel; children, Carol Upton of Laurel and David Keyes (Patty) of Stringer; grandchildren Jennifer Holifield (Darrell) of Laurel, Scott Upton (Melissa) of Decatur, Lacy Sullins of Laurel, Melanie Pickering (Casey) of Laurel, Melissa Keyes of Abbeville, La., Hope Vaughn (Casey) of Laurel, Megan Tenyck (Brent) of Laurel and Clay Coker (Wendy) of Mobile, Ala.; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia Breland of Laurel; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, at 2 p.m. with the service officiated by Brother Davy Fenton and Brother Phil Smith. Pallbearers will be Harold Buckhaults, Billy Caldwell, Eddie Ingram, Ken Keyes, David Lyons and Joe Perrett.
