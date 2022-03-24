George Michael Waldrop

George Michael "Mike" Waldrop passed away on March 21, 2022 in St. Louis, Mo., where he was a resident.
Mike was born in Laurel on Sept. 19, 1957, to Charles and Gladys Marie Waldrop. He was a 1975 graduate of R.H. Watkins High School in Laurel and of Webster University in Webster Groves, Mo. Having been blessed with a beautiful voice, Mike was a member of the R.H. Watkins Showstoppers, a show choir group in high school. He also performed in several musicals. While a student at Webster, he performed in stage shows at Six Flags over Missouri. He continued singing throughout his adult life in churches he attended in Mississippi and Missouri.
Mike is survived by his brother Bill Waldrop of St. Francisville, La.; sisters Bobbie Embrey of Hernando, Susan Brossette of Laurel and Brenda McCree of Euless, Texas; and seven nieces and nephews. Mike is also survived by many dear friends in St. Louis. Our family is especially grateful to his dear friends Mary Brown, Tom Doss and Darryl Kure
Mike chose to donate his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
The family requests that anyone wishing to send a memorial gift consider a donation to The National Kidney Foundation at "kidney.org."
I’ve known Mike since our glamorous days At Six Flags! No one thought we were more talented than us! Mike’s wicked sense of humor made all our times together even more special! ! He was a great friend and I will miss his frequent crazy texts! He was one of a kind and will be sadly missed but never forgotten!
