George Miller, born in Jones County on Aug. 4, 1942, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the age of 77.
Mr. Miller was a self-employed brick mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents G. D. Miller and Eleanor Simpson Miller; and one daughter, Jacqueline Henry.
Survivors include his wife Edna Elizabeth Miller; sons Jayson Rowell (Sonya) of Laurel and Kendal Rowell (Linda) of Heidelberg; stepson Doyle Hatten of Wiggins; daughter Tammie Harvey of Laurel; brother Cecil Miller of Laurel; sister Francis Stuckey of Hot Coffee; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Tony Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Kendal Rowell, Jayson Rowell, Mitch Harvey, Eric Rowell, Christopher Rowell and Doyle Hatten. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Rowell, Alan Rowell, Brandon Harvey, Kelton Rowell and Greg Harvey.
