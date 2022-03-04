George Rogers

George “Roy” Rogers, 71, of Laurel passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Dec. 9, 1950, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ken Riley and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Roy was a graduate of Laurel High School. He retired from Christian Auto in Laurel. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Laurel. He enjoyed being outside and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Bess Rogers; his infant sister Marilyn June Rogers; and son in-law John Blackledge.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Denise Rogers; daughters Michelle Blackledge, Melissa Carpenter (Neal) and Melinda Rogers; his two pride and joys, his grandchildren Danielle and Ashleigh Carpenter; his sister Linda Johnson (Wayne); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Welborn, Neal Carpenter, Marshall Bynum, Tommy Harrison, Alex Ball, Philip Byrd, Brian Johnson and Nathan Bynum.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
