After a brief illness, George Scott Burnet, 74, died July 30, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian. A native of Jackson, he lived in Mississippi most of his life, working in retail grocery business management for Kroger, K-Mart and Vowell’s stores throughout the state.
The only son of the late Eugene Joseph and Mary Scott Burnet, he was born Nov. 19, 1946. He graduated from Provine High School in Jackson and attended Hinds Community College in Raymond. He was a six-year veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. A history buff, he loved the challenges of mental games — from dominoes to crossword puzzles — and he adored his dachshunds, Dee D and Dexter. He was known as “Scotty” to his close family and classmates and “George” to his work colleagues and friends later in life.
He was preceded in death by daughter Deborah Rhoudes of Cloudcroft, N.M.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sandra K. Gray Burnet of Walnut Grove, MS; son Scott Burnet (Rebecca) of Martin, Ga.; daughter Marie White (Kim) of Hensley, Ark.; son Bill Stevens (Sherry) of Ellisville; daughter Ashley Burnet Smith (Bradley) of Laurel, MS; and sisters Jeanne Luckett (C.B. Carroll) of Jackson and Mary Porter (Rick) of Terry.
He is also survived by grandchildren Christopher Burnet and Corinne Burnet of Martin, Ga., Catie Burnet of Lavonia, Ga., Chastity Voss of Redfield, Ark., Sophia White of Hensley, Ark., Jeremiah Stevens and Joshua Stevens, both of Ellisville, David Plont Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn., Taylor Hendricks of Bolivar, Mo., and Victoria Rhoudes, Andrews, Texas.
In a generous act of service to others, Scotty left his body to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to benefit science. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. The family thanks the Rush Foundation Hospital staff for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scotty's name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or
