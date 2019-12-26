Our husband, father, and brother journeyed into the Wild Blue Yonder on Dec. 18, 2019.
George Thomas Purvis was born in Laurel on Oct. 19, 1949. His early life was marked by an exemplary career in the United States Air Force, where he served overseas during the height of the Cold War. Upon retirement from the service, he returned to the place he always fondly referred to as “home." George spent his retirement as an avid horseman, farmer and family man and he was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He will be fondly be remembered by the myriad lives he touched as a volunteer and mentor in the Civil Air Patrol and foster father. Throughout, George’s life was marked by service and character and he will be missed by his wife Dorothy, his children, brothers and sisters, and his extended family.
Mr. Purvis was preceded in death by his parents Leroy Hodge and Francis Collins Hodge.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Purvis; two sons, George Landon Purvis of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Adam Vincent Purvis of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two daughters, Kassie Joann Purvis of Murray, Utah, and Aubri P. Purvis of Laurel; six grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny Purvis and Larry Don Purvis, both of Shubuta; and two sisters, Wilma Adams of Ellisville and Ima Sue Purvis of Shubuta.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.