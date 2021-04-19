George W. Ishee, 77, of Bay Springs passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Friday, Jan. 7, 1944, in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at Bay Springs City Cemetery. Rev. Leonard Beatty will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
George loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds. George also loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents James A. Ishee and Mary Ishee; brother Windell Ishee; andtwo sisters, Ruby Dickerson and Vida Herrington.
Survivors include his two sisters, Bernice Smith (Larry) and Ruth Bailey; his two brothers, Jimmy Ishee and Glen Ishee; two daughters, Mary Barnett and Amy Pogue; two sons, Bobby Ishee and W.G. Ishee; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces of nephews.
