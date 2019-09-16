Georgette Louise Marinette Loques Hogan, 95, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Yalobusha County Nursing Home in Water Valley.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9-11 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 at Matthews Cemetery in Laurel with Dr. Richard C. Clark officiating. Oxford arrangements will be coordinated by Waller Funeral Home, while Memory Chapel Funeral Home will be coordinating the arrangements in Laurel.
Born in St. Remy de Provence, France, on Aug. 5, 1924, to the late Baptistin Marius and Marguerite Mantel Loques, Mrs. Hogan met her husband during World War II during his Air Force tour in France in 1945. She came to the United States in 1946, and they were married in Biloxi.
After many military moves, they made their home in Laurel. She retired as a nurse's aide with Heartside Haven Nursing Home in Laurel. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elroy Dallas Hogan; her sons Kenny William Hogan and Joe Paul Hogan; her sister Monique Loques Zolesi; and her dear friend R.C. Clark.
Mrs. Hogan is survived by one son, Tom Hogan and his wife Shirley of Oxford; daughter-in-law, Jackie Hogan of Laurel; four grandchildren, Maurene Hogan, Stephen (Ruby) Hogan, Alison (Andrew) Ross and Kelly (Robert) Quinn; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hogan’s memory may be made to Mississippi Mutts (www.msmutts.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.