It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Georgia Dale Knight on Sunday, May 14, 2023 while surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Aug. 14, 1948, to Oscar Sherman Knight and Bannie Nicholson Knight of Laurel. She was a resident at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. She was 74.
Georgia was born in Laurel and attended R. H. Watkins High School. She later moved to Vossburg, where she raised her son and daughter. She went out her of way to help those in need and never turned anyone away. Known for her giving generosity and welcoming smile, Georgia will be greatly missed.
During her time as a resident at Comfort Care, she was beloved by all staff and residents alike and is known for her cravings to eat constantly, her unrelenting desire to know the time and her dancing and singing at the nursing station.
Georgia leaves behind by her loving son Rodney (Tammy) Knight; brother Roger (Joyce) Knight; granddaughter Kasey Herrington and family; grandsons Justin Knight and family and Grant Middleton and family; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Georgia joins her daughter Anita Karol Young Stewart, father Oscar Sherman Knight, mother Bannie Nicholson Knight and brothers Rev. Marvin Sellers and William Davis Knight in a joyous reunion in heaven.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Knight, Grant Middleton, Will Sellers, Craig Knight, Devin Knight and Brad Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be Layken Herrington and Landen Herrington.
Visitation for Georgia will be on Wednesday, May 17, from 5-8 p.m. p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel with funeral procession to her final resting place at Goodwater Cemetery on County Road 240 in Vossburg.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Comfort Care Nursing Center for their undevoted care and professionalism while she stayed with them. Our gratitude is beyond measure.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.