Gerald David Malone, born Jan. 11, 1948, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 at MS Care Center in Raleigh at the age of 71.
Mr. Malone was a self-employed carpenter and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved carpentry and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Truman Ezra Malone and Henrietta Waggoner Malone; brother Truman Jerry Malone; and sister Brenda Carol Henderson.
His survivors include two sons, Gerald David Malone Jr. “PeeWee” of Thompson Station, Tenn., and David Manuel Malone (Tara) of Raleigh; six daughters, Sharlene Elizabeth Mayers (Michael) of Thompson Station, Rebecca Lynn Wilson of Birmingham, Ala., Jackie Malone Batte (Randy) of Raleigh, Brandi Renee McGee and Crystal Dawn Malone, both of Bay St. Louis, and Alecia Diane Malone of Waveland; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patsy Knight of Laurel.
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at Memory Chapel on Friday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow in Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Danny Dickerson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Batte, Aaron Batte, Zachery Wilson, Russell Oswalt, Joseph Koerner, Austin Koerner, Brayden Malone and Michael “Brandon” Mayers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Shows and Richard Archer.
A special “thank you” to MS Care Center of Raleigh and Sara Skinner at Kindred Hospice and Brother Danny Dickerson.
