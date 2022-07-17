Gerald Francis Baker, 92, of Sandersville died July. 12, 2022, at Comfort Care Assisted Living. He was born on Dec. 26, 1930, to Howard and Rose Lamey Baker in Mobile, Ala.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Interment will follow at Old Maid Cemetery in Sandersville.
Gerald was a member of the U.S. Armed Forces. He retired from Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula.
He was preceded in death by his parents; many friends and relatives.
Gerald is survived by his granddaughter Sabra Cochran, and a large loving family.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Rowell, Lane Hamil, Kenneth Lightsey, John Michael Dearmon and Terry “Rooster” Jackson.
