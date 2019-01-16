Gerald LaPan

Gerald “Jerry” LaPan, 81, of Laurel, was born Sept. 16, 1937. He passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Dearborn, Mich., and was raised in Deerfield, Mich.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Friday, Jan. 18, from 5-8 p.m. with Rosary following. Funeral mass and service will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. Father Ken Ramon-Landry along with Father Mike Thornton will be officiating.
Jerry, known as “Grampa” and “Grampa Great,” was loved and blessed by many. He served in the Navy and was a tool and dye maker. He also loved working in his tool shop repairing and creating things. He enjoyed playing music, singing and prison ministry “Keryx.” He was a member of Immaculate Conception and sang in their choir.
He was preceded in death by wife Lorene LaPan, Joan LaPan; his parents Clarence “Charlie” and Loretta LaPan; his son Jerry LaPan II; and his brothers Daniel “Danny” LaPan and Michael LaPan.
He is survived by daughter Laura Jensen (Dennis); sons David LaPan (Susan), Mark LaPan (Sheila), David Benge (Heather) and John LaPan (Jennifer); siblings Juanita McMahon (Red), Paul LaPan, Kathy Chmielewski (Kenny), Rita Johnson (John), Carolyn Rayner (Jack), Loretta Ann Szur (Bill), Joe LaPan (Julie), Tommy LaPan (Gina) and Renee Berens (Dave); 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Jensen, Justin Jensen, Anthony Underwood, Joshua Mowbray, Nathan LaPan and Tommy Elias.
