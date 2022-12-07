Gerald Ratcliff

Gerald “Buster” Ratcliff, 66, of Stringer passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Dec. 6, 1956.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon until 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Stringer.Brother Tony Johnson and Brother William Lightsey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Billie Sue Ratcliff.
Survivors include his son Jason Lively (Noelle); daughter Jennifer Kelley (Westly); grandchildren Steven Dreading, Arianna Kelley, Amelia Lively, Curtis Graham, Cullen Pitts and Holden Sims; brothers Delbert Lee Ratcliff (Shelia), Wayne Ratcliff, Billy Joe Ratcliff and Stacy Ratcliff; sister Mary Nell O’Neil; niece Amanda Street; and a host nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jake Davis, Westly Kelley, Steven Dreading, Matt Williams, Gary Williams and Jeff Crumpton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Delbert Lee Ratcliff, Wayne Ratcliff, Billy Joe Ratcliff, Stacy Ratcliff, Stacy Ratcliff, Curtis Graham and Cullen Pitts.
