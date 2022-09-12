Gerald “Latrelle” Touchstone of Laurel passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1943, in Laurel.
Mr. Touchstone graduated from Ellisville High School in 1961. He received his master’s degree in school administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and was a teacher and principal for 30 years. Mr. Touchstone touched many lives before his retirement in 1996. After his retirement, he worked at Morgan Brothers Millwork and Powers Water Association.
Latrelle was a Christian who pointed others to Jesus through the way that he lived. He was always active in church and loved serving the Lord. He had a servant’s heart and was a friend to all who knew him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Latrelle was preceded in death by his parents George Larkin Touchstone and Allo Reid Touchstone; sisters Lillian Faye Viscione, Jessie Mae Holifield, Neva Meeks and Nineveh “Nina” Myrick; and his brother Telsa Touchstone.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Carolyn Stringer Touchstone; his daughter Carol Touchstone Rigdon (Eric); his son Gerald Touchstone; grandchildren Simbree Touchstone Hinson (Josh), Bailey Touchstone, Bethany Rigdon and Russell Ridgon; and great-granddaughter Essie Lee Hinson.
The visitation for Latrelle Touchstone is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday at Evangel Assembly of God in Laurel at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens. Rev. Vern Rodgers will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Zackary McCarty, Jonathan McCarty, Eric Rigdon, Russell Rigdon, Richard Touchstone and Reid Myrick.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
