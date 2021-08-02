Gerald Wade Carney

Gerald Wade “Duke” Carney, 69, of Laurel passed from this life on July 29, 2021 at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Ms while surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Faith Chapel Church.
Gerald was born on September 29, 1951 in Chatom, Al to Lester and Lavanda (Parnell) Carney.
He was preceded in death by his father Lester Carney; mother, Lavanda (Parnell) Carney; sister, Ethel Newsome; brother, JL Carney; sister, Shirley Broadhead; brother, Mack Carney; sister, Cordelia Jo Cochran; and grandson, Tristan Clark.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years Cathy Carney of Laurel, Ms; son, Darrell Carney (Kristina) of Laurel, Ms; daughter, Shelley Hodge (Kent) of Laurel, MS; son, Jason Carney of Findlay, Oh; son, Billy Carney (Ashely) of Clara, Ms; step daughter, Christy Smith (Ricky) of Hattiesburg, Ms; daughter, Nikki Stephenson of Meridian, Ms; 27 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Carney will be Tuesday August 3, 2021 from 5-8 PM at Memory Chapel in Laurel, Ms. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at 10 AM at Faith Chapel Church on Poole Creek Road in Laurel, Ms with Josh Hawk officiating.
Pallbearers include Darrell Carney, Bryan Carney, Kody Hodge, Ricky Smith, Hunter Reed, George “JR” Martinez, and Honorary Pallbearer Isaiah Carney.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.