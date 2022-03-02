Mr. Gerald Wayne “Papaw” Johnson passed away on Feb. 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.
Mr. Johnson was born in Laurel on Jan. 23, 1941 to the late Arthur and Hassie Mae Johnson of Laurel.
He was a graduate of Gardiner High School and Mississippi State University. He retired from Hunt/Southland Refining Company in Sandersville. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Laurel and enjoyed volunteering with Kairos, a ministry dedicated to spreading God’s mercy in prisons around the state. He also enjoyed being outdoors and studying the Bible and genealogy.
He was preceded in death by his brother Darrell Johnson; his stepson David Bonner of Vossburg; and granddaughter Ashley Bonner of Laurel.
He survived by his wife of nearly 53 years Billie Jean Johnson of Laurel; grandsons Billy Bonner (Lindsey) of Stringer and David Bonner of Laurel; and great-grandchildren David and Skye Pascale of Oak Grove, Ava Bonner of Laurel, and Jordan and Will Bonner of Stringer.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home Thursday, March 3, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Dr. Daniel Hathorne will officiate.
Pallbearers will be David Bonner, Billy Bonner, Dennis Patrick, Kelly Segraves, Brad Ulmer and Bobby Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Laurel or Kairos Prison Ministries of Mississippi.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.