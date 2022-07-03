Geraldine Richards "Jerry" Reid passed away June 30,2022 at Jones County Rest Home at the age of 93. She was born July 30, 1928 and was the only daughter of James Nathaniel Richards and Nola Mae Sims Richards.
She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, her love was shown in many ways. Her wonderful cooking was one of our favorites, especially her famous chicken and dumplings. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vondell Reid; sons, George Michael Reid, Larry Reid and Allen Reid; and, brothers, Charles, Jerome and Horace Richards.
She is survived by son, James Stanley Reid of Brandon; brother, Milton (Mickey) Richards; and daughter in law, Ellen Reid. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Carol Reid Gavin, Mike Reid, Carrie Reid McDonald, Nathan Reid, Holly Reid Wade, Danny Reid, Angie Reid, Ashley Carter, Kelly Mitchell, Carlie Reid Crapell, and David Reid. She was also blessed with twenty great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday July 10, 2022 at 12:00 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Greg Gavin officiating.
Pallbearers will be Reid Gavin, Mike Reid, Wyatt Reid, Danny Reid, Andrew Reid and Sam McDonald.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.