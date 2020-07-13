Gerre Ann Waterson, 79, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home in Laurel. Gerre Ann McGeeney was born Aug. 23, 1941 in Manhattan, Kan., to Gerald (Mac) and Ruth (Honey) McGeeney. She was the dear sister of five other siblings who all looked up to her as the oldest child of Irish family traditions. She moved with her parents to various cities as Mac followed his career in retail management. Gerre Ann graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1959. During her Junior year of High School, she won the title of Queen of the Madi Gras in 1958. This is part of the Madi Gras celebration in Corpus Christi that has over 160,000 people attend every year.
She went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin where she pledged the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was recruited from the University of Texas by the very colorful and new dynamic airline, Braniff International Airlines. She was a flight attendant on their most glamorous routes and was part of the introduction of the famous Pucci-designed uniforms for Braniff’s flight attendants. Eventually, Gerre Ann ran the entire flight attendant school for Braniff in their Dallas office. Until her dying days she was a member of the Clipped B’s Club of retired Braniff Flight Attendants.
While in Dallas, she met and married the love of her life Tim Waterson. They were married in Dallas on Jan. 23, 1965. In 2015, they celebrated 50 years of marriage. Tim spent his entire career in law enforcement at various senior capacities in Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. Tim preceded her in death.
As Gerre Ann developed her career she became a manufactures rep for Ralph Lauren Polo and worked many years at the Trade Mart in Dallas, working the various seasonable market for this national brand.
Gerre Ann is survived by her loving brothers and sisters Michael McGeeney of New Jersey, Peggy Strudwick of Dallas, Patrick McGeeney of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dr. Sharon McGeeney of Austin and Bob McGeeney of Chicago. Gerre Ann is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews.
