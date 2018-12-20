Gertie M. Doherty, 83, a resident of Laurel, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at noon. Interment will be at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Robby Johnson will officiate.
Gertie was born in Robeline, La., on Aug. 18, 1935 to Luther and Eula Mae Manasco. She married Louis (Shorty) Doherty on Oct. 30, 1952. They had one son, Eddie Merle (Wanda) Doherty and two daughters, Susan Etheridge and Sheila (Mike) Johnson, all of Laurel.
She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and retired from Doherty Drilling Company. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Gertie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years; and her brothers and sister, George, Jack and Carolyn Manasco.
She is survived by her children; sisters Barbara Seals and Nelda Manasco; brothers Cecil and David Manasco; grandchildren Kayla Howard, Jessica (Aaron) Parker, Heather (Matthew) Williams, Kristin (Beau) Doiron and Brett (Kayla) Johnson; great-grandchildren Kaydon and Ross Howard, Weston Parker, Kelsey, Jolee and Zayne Doiron, Gavin and Attleigh Williams, Charlie and Carter Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Parker, Matthew Williams, Brett Johnson, Beau Doiron, Kaydon Howard, Ryan Lowe and Alan Lowe.
