Gifford Lamar Flynt I, 80, of Laurel died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, April 23, 1940 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 9, at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel with burial to follow. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was an Army veteran. He was a loving father, grandfather and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father Stanford Lamar Flynt; mother Ernestine Flynt; and brother Thomas Flynt.
Survivors include his son Gifford Flynt (Debra) II; daughter Teresa Tisdale (David); grandchildren John Stanford Flynt, Gifford Lamar Flynt III, Joshua Blake Tisdale and Cory Elisha Tisdale; and brothers Charles Edward Flynt (Selena), Gary Allen Flynt (Marty) and Sidney Earl Flynt.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.