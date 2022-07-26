Gilbert “Gil” Howerton, 83, of Laurel passed away July 24, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Gil was born July 10, 1939, in Orange County, Calif.
Mr. Howerton was a decorated veteran who served 20 years, including tours overseas in Germany, Korea and Vietnam.
He met the love of his life while stationed in Germany, where they married and later had three children. His adventurous life had them stationed in multiple places around the United States before making Mississippi home in 1971. He had many hobbies, such as gardening, building race cars, cooking and making wine.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Virginia.
Gil is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Eveline; his three children, Jason, Debra (Phil) and Veronica (Eddie); sisters Ann and Shirley; brothers Lee and Terry; seven grandchildren, Julie (Shawn), Joy (Trey), Kayla (Robert), Macy (Will), Katie, Kacie Lee and Jameson; and his great-grandchildren Chloe and Kingsley.
The family is having a private ceremony.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks for prayers at this difficult time.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.