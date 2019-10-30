Gladys Irene Tisdale, 83, of Ellisville died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Ellisville. She was born Thursday, May 21, 1936 in Reydon, Okla.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon until 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lighthouse Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. (601) 477-3797
She was preceded in death by her parents Freeland Owen and Edith Irene Bartz; and brother William Robert "Bob" Bartz.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years Ben S. Tisdale; daughters Evelyn Teresa Riels and Angela Kay Tisdale; grandsons Jeremy Charles Barber (Jessica) and Benjamin Taylor Riels; great-grandchildren Hunter Wayne Barber and Paisleigh Grace Barber, all of Ellisville; siblings Lois Stroup and Norma Velasquez (Jessie) of Perryton, Texas, Virginia Young and Charles Bartz of Spearman, Texas, Gary Bartz of Conway, Mo.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Barber, Taylor Riels, Chris Edmonds, Chad Tisdale, Rusty Tisdale and Harold Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Eavenson, Robert Barber and Michael Knight Jr.
