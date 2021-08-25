Gladys Marie Hill, born April 25, 1940, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of tremendous love and compassion, she was deeply devoted to her family and her Lord. Mrs. Hill was adored by her family and will be sadly missed. She was married to the love of her life, Henry G. Hill Jr., for 57 years. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry G. Hill Jr.; daughter-in-law Cathy Ruth Cox Hill; and great-granddaughter Haylee Kayleen McKee.
Survivors include her children Teresa Hill McKee (Dale) of Waynesboro; Larry Mitchell Hill (Monica) of Houston, Texas, and Karen Beth Boutwell (Jeff) of Flora; five grandchildren, Derek McKee (Merry) of McKinney, Texas, Brett McKee (Katy) of San Diego, Virginia Abrams (Brantley) of Houston, Jacob Hill (Jossie) of Austin, Texas, and Ann Katherine Boutwell of Flora; five great-grandchildren, Kenley Mae McKee, Davis Mitchell Abrams, Annie Ruth Abrams, Cayson Miles McKee and Brantley Clay Abrams; sisters Reta Maxey and Annette Strange; brother Carl Preston Strange; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hill was a well-known Mississippi artist. Her works were exhibited across the state and she won numerous awards for her beautiful and creative water-colored roses. More recently, her passion became abstract art in acrylics. She generously shared her artwork with family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. in the Calhoun Community at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 27. Brother Eric Estes of Highland Baptist Church in Laurel and Brother Gene Douglas will officiate. The family requests that social distancing be observed.
Pallbearers include grandsons Derek McKee, Brett McKee, Jacob Hill and Brantley Abrams, nephew David Strange, sons-in-law Dale McKee and Jeff Boutwell, and special friend and neighbor David Sparks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to a worthy charity.
