Gladys Rae Walters, 93, of Hurley went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1926 in Laurel.
Mrs. Walters was a minister’s wife for 42 years and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished her family and enjoyed going on family cruises. She spent many summers chaperoning and transporting church youth groups to encampments.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Max N. Walters; her son Thomas “Tommy” Walters; her brother William Tyrus Pearson; her father Major Washington Pearson of Columbus, Ga., and mother Lillie Mae Rushton Fowler of Laurel.
She is survived by two children, William “Terry” Walters (Norma) of Osceola, Ark., and Patti (Gerald Wayne) Jones of Hurley; one daughter-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Walters of Gautier; two grandsons, William Tracy (fiancee’ Barbra and two daughters Katie and Kari) Walters of Osceola and Andrew Wayne Jones of Sacramento, Calif.; one great-grandson, Ayden Wayne Jones (mother Rachel Seabrook) of Chunchula, Ala.
The visitation for Rae will be Monday, June 3, from 10-11 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 11 with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Interment will be the same day in Memorial Gardens of Laurel at 3 p.m. with Brother Sidney Davis officiating.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, in Escatawpa/Moss Point is in charge of the arrangements.
