Her lingering on this earth has come to an end. Gladys Steele Mozingo passed away quietly on Sept. 12, 2019 at Comfort Care and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 99.
Mrs. Mozingo was born in Helena, Ark., on Feb. 26, 1920 to Mr. and Mrs. William Button Steele and moved to Newton at the age of 1 where her father was superintendent of Newton Oil Mill. She grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1937. Gladys was a member of Newton Baptist Church, where she was baptized at the age of 12. All her life she took joy in serving Christ.
After graduating from high school, she was offered a job as Newton’s city clerk, which she held until her marriage to James Robert “Bob” Mozingo Sr. of Waynesboro in 1941. They lived in Meridian, where Mr. Mozingo was manager of the Firestone Dealer store. They moved to Laurel with their small son James Robert “Bobby” Mozingo Jr. in 1948, when Mr. Mozingo bought the Firestone dealership there. She, Bob and little Bobby joined First Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her death. Mrs. Mozingo was very active in her church life, as her love of the Lord came first, then family. She taught Sunday school at First Baptist Laurel for 52 years, worked with YWA, Sunbeams, served as WMU director, served on the pulpit committee, nominating committee, personnel committee, budget foundation, hospitality committee, and family life center building committee.
Her civic activities include president of Lamar School PTA, served on Red Cross Board, she was the first lady appointed to New Jury Selection Committee by Chancery Judge Shannon Clark, served as president of the Mosaic Literary Club, served on Laurel Girl Scout board as program chairman. Mrs. Mozingo was a former freelance writer for the Laurel Leader-Call and her articles appeared in the LLC in the 1970s.
Mrs. Mozingo was preceded in death by her husband James Robert Mozingo Sr. “Bob”; her beloved son Dr. James Robert Mozingo Jr. “Bobby” of Lakeland, Fla.; parents Lillie Pate Steele and William Button Steele of Newton; three treasured brothers, Clyde Steele of San Diego, James Steele of Goldsboro, N.C., and Clifton Steele of Newton; one sister, Dorothy Guyse of Jackson; three sisters-in-law, Sally Steele of San Diego Addie Steele of Goldsboro and Ethel Steele of Newton; one brother-in-law, Frank Beal of Maitland, Fla.; and son-in-law Josey Altmyer of Laurel.
Mrs. Mozingo is survived by two daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Altmyer of Hattiesburg and Faye Green (Richard) of Laurel; one sister, Lillian Steele Beal of Maitland; grandsons Dr. Chad Steele Altmyer (Betsy) of Columbus, James Wesley Green (Kelli) of Laurel and Jimmy Mozingo (Heather) of Tampa, Fla.; granddaughters Paige Green Myrick (Tommy) of Laurel and Leslie Mozingo of Memphis; great-grandsons Steele, Luke and Whit Altmyer of Columbus, Mark Myrick of Laurel and Ethan Mozingo of Tampa; great-granddaughters Macie and Mattie Myrick of Laurel and Charlotte Mozingo of Tampa; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family expresses deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to the nurses, nurses’ aides, cafeteria staff and the administration of Comfort Care Nursing Center of Laurel for their loving support and incredible care. Each one of you were wonderful and took excellent care of Mother, especially during these last months. We can never thank you enough.
Pallbearers will be Richard Green, Wes Green, Tommy Myrick, Chad Altmyer, Tom Chambers and Dick Yoder.
Honorary pallbearers are Billy Sumrall, George Blackledge, Don Morris, Dennis Johnivan and Bennie Noel.
Memorials can be made to Mrs. Mozingo’s beloved Church, First Baptist Church Foundation of Laurel, 520 W. 5th St., Laurel, MS 39440.
Services will be in the chapel of First Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the service at 2:30. Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
