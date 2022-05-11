Gladystine Lowery Windham gained her wings on May 8, 2022.
She was born to Orlan and Larue Lowery on Nov. 28, 1944. She graduated from Sandersville High School. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years Billy C. Windham; parents Orlan and Larue Lowery; her brothers Ronnie (Pete) Lowery, Walker (Skete) Lowery and Jimmy Lowery; her daughter-in-law Paula Windham; grandson Reece Varnado; and great-grandson Blake James.
She is survived by her sons Carrol Windham and Jeff Windham of Sandersville; her sister Brenda Bonney of Ridgeland; six grandchildren, Ryan (Dixie) Windham of Hattiesburg, Shane (Teaira) Windham, Jonathan (Tessa) Windham and Laken Windham, all of Sandersville, Erica (Eric) Windham of Laurel and Kayla Crumpton of Raleigh; 10 great-grandchildren, Ethan Windham, Avery Windham, Shelby Windham, Griffin Windham, Anna Windham, Kanbrye Cochran, Kami Crumpton, Grayson Windham, Landree Windham and Barrett Windham; and a host of nieces and nephews. More than anything, she loved her family the most.
The family is grateful for the care provided by Dr. David Harrison and Comfort Care Hospice.
A private graveside service for family and friends will be Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
