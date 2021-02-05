Glenda Marlene Moore Knight, 64, was welcomed with open arms into her heavenly home on Jan. 23, 2021, in Gulfport. She passed away peacefully, with family by her side, from complications of COVID-19.
Glenda was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister, friend, aunt and proud “Noni.” She loved being a Noni more than anything in this world and was admired greatly by her eight grandchildren. She was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Glenda was born on Feb. 18, 1956, in Vardaman (Houston) to Barbara and Marvin Moore. She grew up in Laurel and graduated from West Jones High School in 1974. She graduated from Jones County Junior College with an associate’s degree in business.
She was married on Aug. 15, 1975, in Laurel. From that marriage, she was blessed with three sons, Nathan, Brandon and Tyler. After briefly living in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas, the family moved to Ponca City, Okla.
Over the years, Glenda had numerous jobs leading up to becoming a mother, including her talent for interior decorating and floral arranging, but her most cherished and passionate job was being a homemaker and raising her boys. As her children grew older, she worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Hamilton at the Hamilton Clinic. In 2016, she felt called back home to Mississippi to care for her mother and two brothers with special needs.
Glenda came to know the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age and remained strong in her faith throughout her life and many trials. She was always committed to her church, wherever she lived, but especially Ponca City Assembly of God, where she enjoyed volunteering in the children’s nursery and formed many lasting relationships with friends. She was active in Northwood Church in Gulfport at the time of her death.
Glenda loved “junking” — shopping garage sales and antique stores for vintage furniture and accessories that she would restore with her wonderful creativity. At the time of her passing, she had a retail booth with furniture and florals at The Vintage Flamingo. She had a gift for artistry, but haste was not in her repertoire; a little patience was required by her many patrons for her masterpieces, but well worth the wait. Glenda also had a love for gardening and could most often be found working tirelessly in her elaborately beautiful yard. Her garden pond was part of Ponca City’s Pond Tour for several years. Many special occasions and photographic moments took place in her backyard.
Glenda relished her time with her grandchildren, especially the tea parties and craft sessions with her six granddaughters. She cherished taking care of her grandsons daily when they were young and watching them grow into the mature, young men they are today. Her grandchildren will always remember her love for them by her frequent question, “How much does Noni love you?” and they would all reply together “to the mooooon and back”.
Glenda was preceded in death by brother Marvin Glenn Moore; maternal grandparents Phillip E. Byars and Beatrice Berryhill Byars; and paternal grandparents V.H. Moore and Dorothy Griffen Moore.
Glenda leaves behind to cherish her memory her three sons and their families, Nathan Knight and wife Dana of Fort Collins, Colo., Brandon Knight and fiancé Salena Leatherwood of Mustang, Okla., and Tyler Knight and wife April of Ponca City; grandchildren Ashtyn, Maddox, Natalie, Evelyn, Greta, Amelia, Hazel and Emersyn Knight; mother Barbara Ann Byars Moore of Gulfport; father Marvin Loyd Moore of Houston, Miss.; brothers Michael Loyd Moore, Bobby Phillip Moore and Mark Anthony Moore (wife Rachelle); sister Rebecca Jean Moore Hancock (husband Bill); nephews Jeremy Stephen Pope, John Mark Moore and Jacob Anthony Moore; nieces Lauren Ashlee Pope and Ashley M. Hancock Hammack; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Marland’s Place, 1300 Summers Place, Ponca City OK, 74604 or www.marlandsplace.com, or a charity of one’s choice.
