Ms. Glenda Nell Rowell, 64, of Laurel passed from this life Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born in Laurel on Tuesday, April 24, 1956 to Stafford Rowell and Dean Rowell. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Laurel.
Glenda graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a master’s degree in education. She was retired as a teacher from Laurel High School and continued to work at the Walmart Vision Center in Laurel. She will always be remembered by her family as a kind, loving and giving person. Even in death she was thinking of others and became an organ donor so others could have the gift of life.
Ms. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents Stafford and Dean Rowell.
She is survived by her brother Terry Rowell (Donna) of Beaverdam; sister Sylvia Brownlee (Timmy) of Laurel; niece Candy Taylor (Buddy) and Laurel; nephew Kyle Brownlee (Amanda) and Moselle; great-nieces and great-nephew Emily, Aly, Cameron, Kylie and Jenna.
A graveside service for Ms. Glenda will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at Goodwater Cemetery in Clarke County with Rev. Cliff Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Goodwater Cemetery in Clarke County.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made the Goodwater Cemetery, P.O. Box 56 Enterprise, MS 39300 in honor of Ms. Glenda Nell Rowell. Masks and social-distancing are required of those in attendance of services..
