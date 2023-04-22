Glenn Hanson Steverson Sr.

Glenn H. Steverson Sr. died on April 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the age of 96 after a full and blessed life. He was born on Oct. 3, 1926, in Jones County and lived there his entire life. He was a World War II Navy veteran and a lifelong member of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church. He loved the Lord with all his heart, was a hard worker, a good father and the best papaw.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, and sisters; wife Rosa Lee Brooks Steverson; wife Mildred Holder Steverson.
Glenn is survived by his son Glenn Hanson Steverson Jr. (Gwen) and his daughter Joanie O. Steverson Pippin (Ray- deceased). He is survived by five grandchildren, Shannon Steverson Norris (Mark), Heather Steverson Morris (Eddy-Bo), Jessica Steverson Braddock (Dusty), Tim Pippin (Heather) and Jennifer Pippin Massey (Chad); and by 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Hanson Steverson, Tim Pippin, Ethan Morris, Fisher Norris, Isaac Morris and Dusty Braddock. Honorary pallbearer will be Brooks Braddock.
There will be a visitation on Monday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church in Laurel, followed by burial in the church cemetery immediately after the service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Fund at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church, 2054 Tuckers Crossing Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
