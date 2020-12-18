Glenn Milton Ainsworth of Sandersville was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Magee and passed on Dec. 15, 2020 in Gulfport.
He will be laid to rest in McGill Cemetery in Sandersville. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Brother Stanley Doggett will officiate.
Mr. Ainsworth was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Cannie Ainsworth; his brother Curtis Ainsworth; and two brothers-in-law, Dean Matthews and Harold Warren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary Ainsworth; son Stephen (Kay) Ainsworth; daughter Jennifer Musgrave; his grandchildren Holly Ishee, Jessica Rowell and Jonathan Musgrave; his great-grandchildren Hunter Monk, Luke Ishee, Logan and Payton Rowell; his sisters Jean Matthews, Ann Warren, Cathy (Michael) Godwin and Sandra Ainsworth; sister in law Shirley Ainsworth; and countless nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Ainsworth, Jonathan Musgrave, Mike Hickson, Hunter Monk, Jerry Matthews and Jason Godwin.
Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
