Glennie Welton Stewart, born Feb. 23, 1930, passed away on Dec. 9, 2018 at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Sharon Cemetery.
Mr. Stewart was one of 11 children. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and was in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He also worked for Halliburton and sold insurance prior to his retirement. He was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Mable “Jean” Stewart, son Glen Stewart (Becky) and daughter Pamela Stewart, all of Laurel; grandchildren Austin Stewart (Katie) of Madison, Rayce Stewart (Lauri) of Laurel and Chase Stewart (Hannah) of Laurel; great-grandchildren Mae, Cal, Luke, Davis and Rhett Stewart; brother Charles Ray Stewart (Kaye) of Meridian; niece Ann Ulmer Wendlowsky and nephew Jim Webb, both of Nashville; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
