Gloria D. Broadway, 77, of Soso passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel of Laurel.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Memory Chapel with burial to follow at Old Antioch Baptist Church on Highway 28. Brother Robby White and Brother Roy Crouch will officiate.
Gloria was a certified nurse’s aide and a homemaker. She loved God, her family and music.
She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Vesta (Lawrence) Holifield of Ellisville; and brothers David Holifield and Junior Holifield, both of Laurel.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years John H Broadway; two stepsons John Steven Broadway (Lisa) of Laurel and Don Wayne Broadway of Oklahoma; four daughters, Sonya Gwin Dunn and Myra Gail Skinner (Alan), all of Louisiana, Patricia Dawn Wiggington of Laurel and Gloria Joan Barker of California; two sons, Tommy Dalton Lawrence (Deidra) and Keith Wayne Ainsworth, all of Laurel; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Holifield of Laurel; and two brothers, Thomas Holifield of South Carolina and Bobby Joe Holifield of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Strickland, Jonathan Strickland, Matthew Holifield, Don Wayne Broadway, Joshua Ulmer and Landon Holifield. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Holifield and John Steven Broadway.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.