Gloria June Richardson was born Gloria June Crowe on June 12, 1940 in Laurel. She was married to Herman Melvin Richardson, son of Halton M. Richardson and Verna Richardson, who are all deceased. She died on June 30, 2022 at 12:30 a.m., and was 82 years old.
She is survived by brothers William Montgomery and J.V. Montgomery Jr.; sister Peggy Crowe; three children, Clay Richardson, Crystal Richardson and Suzzana Stevens; son-in-law Robby Stevens; sister-in-law Jan Pace; grandchildren Robert Leon Stevens and Kelly Gloria Stevens; great-grandchildren Paisley Stevens and Robert Stevens Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria lived her life through faith in Jesus. She taught Sunday school at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Highway 184 East for 25 years. She loved her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she loved the Lord. She worked as an RN at South Central Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Medical Center in New Orleans East.
She was preceded in death by her parents J.V. Montgomery Sr. and Iva Lee Montgomery (Welborn); and sister Lanita Kay Smith.
Viewing will be Tuesday, July 5, at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Gardens, located in front of Northeast Jones High School, at 11 a.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.