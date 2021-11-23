Gloria LaRue Gaugler, 88, of Gilbertsville, Pa., born on Sept. 2, 1933, passed away in her home in Vossburg on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after her battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Eck and Lucy (Fulmer) Eck; her 12 siblings; daughter Susan (Jimmy); and a great-grandson.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Kenneth S. Gaugler Sr.; four sons, Dennis, Kenneth “Corky” (Rebecca), Danny (Penny) and Henry (Connie); 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters; and a sister. She was also survived by an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members.
She was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church and was known for her love of God.
Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her fell in love with her. She quickly became family to all. She was known for her cooking, baking and sewing. She enjoyed making food for everyone and bringing her Pennsylvania-style cooking to the South. She was a woman who would never slow down and was always finding projects to keep her busy. She had a heart of gold and family meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
