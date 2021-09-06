We said, "We will see you again soon" to our beloved Mama Sue and she said "Hello!" to her beloved Savior at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Mrs. Gloria Sue Prescott Denson, 76, of Bay Springs and a resident of Jasper General Nursing Home, peacefully departed from this world to be eternally joined with her Savior and family in Heaven.
Mrs. Denson was born on Sunday, Jan. 21, 1945, the only child of Mr. Arnold Hugh and Mrs. Vicie Knotts Prescott. She was a member of Lake Como Baptist Church.
Mrs. Denson was a humble and faithful servant of her community. She never denied anyone in need. Affectionately known by so many as "Mama Sue, Mammaw Sue, Granny Sue and Suzy Q," she will best be remembered for her love of the Lord, her love for and devotion to her family, her dedication to Relay For Life, for which she worked for 20-plus years, her culinary skills (especially her biscuits) and her green thumb.
On July 2, 1962, she wed Charles Douglas Cannon. They were blessed with three children, John, Steven and Amy. Later in life, on April 1, 1994, she wed W.K. Denson Jr., to whom she was married until his passing in 2010.
Mrs. Denson is preceded in death by her parents Mr. Arnold Hugh and Mrs. Vicie Knotts Prescott; and her husband W.K. Denson, Jr.
Mrs. Denson is survived by her three children, John Cannon and his wife Dina, Steven Cannon and his wife Lauri and Amy Cannon Hodgson and her husband Marlin Dean; 10 grandchildren, Courtney LaChae Russum and her husband William Edwards of Laurel, Lyndsey JoHanna Cannon, John Douglas Cannon II, Brittney Nicholle Henning and her husband Travis, Alexandria Rose Cannon and her fiancé Trenton Freeman, Samuel Caden Cannon, Terry Allen Pence II and his wife Alissa, Ryan Alexander Hodgson, Destiny Faith Hodgson and Airman First Class Aaron Prescott Schauer and his wife Airman First Class Mary Kathryn, both serving in the United States Air Force in Kadena, Japan; two great-grandsons, William Riley and John Ryder Edwards of Laurel; great-granddaughter Emma Grace Mastrippolito; and a host of cousins from both the Prescott and Knotts families.
She is also survived by her very special “sisters” Rachel Windham, Robbie Ulmer, Shirley Hardy, Debbie Jefcoat and Dona Simmons.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 18 East in Louin. The Rev. Eddie Brady will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be grandsons William Edwards, Allen Pence, John Douglas Cannon, Travis Henning, Trenton Freeman and Airman First Class Aaron Schauer.
