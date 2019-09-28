Grace Elaine Hicks was born on Dec. 6, 1951. She passed away to her heavenly home on Sept. 26, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center Medical at the age of 67.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. before the service at the church.
Grace was preceded in death her parents Frank Beard and Goldie Craft and Clifford Hannah; four brothers, Larry Beard, Charles Beard, Wayne Morgan and Walter Beard; and sister Ruby Dickerson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years John "Johnny" Hicks; daughter Eve Walters (Edward); her only granddaughter Joni Walters; two very special great-grandchildren Chance Warren and Maggie Lynn; mother Eula Grace Hannah; sister Debbie Castillo (Mario); brother Ricky Dykes (Sherry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Elaine was a member of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church, where she assisted with children's church, Bible drill and anything else she could get her hands on. She loved her church family. Elaine loved the Lord and there is no doubt she is kneeling at the feet of Jesus with knees that do not ache, singing to Him with healthy lungs, and watching over her family with a heart that beats in a perfect rhythm and eyes that see crystal clear.
