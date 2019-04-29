Grace L. Davis, 82, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in her home in Diamondhead.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Cora Lightsey; and brothers Winfred and Carl Lightsey of Pachuta.
She is survived by her youngest brother Alton Lightsey; reared niece Lynn Lightsey; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Ms. Davis is formerly of Heidelberg, Pachuta, and Diamondhead.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, May 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pachuta Methodist Church.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, (9113 Kiln DeLisle Road in Pass Christian) served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.