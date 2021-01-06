Gracie Mae Bonner Patrick went to be with her Lord on Jan. 2, 2021. Gracie was born Sept. 15, 1933. Her father was R. F. Bonner and mother was Margaret C. Upchurch Bonner.
She married Joe N. Patrick Sr. on Dec. 27, 1952. She had two children, Joe N. Patrick Jr. and Debra Elaine Patrick Brownlee.
She graduated Sandersville High School in 1952. Gracie had a 52-year medical career. She attended nursing program at Charity Hospital in Laurel and graduated with a R.N. degree. She worked the Veterans Administration hospital in Biloxi, where she had many positions including head nurse and nursing recruiter. She continued her education at William Carey College, completing her B.S. degree in nursing. At Emory College in Atlanta, she received her degree in enterostomal and wound care specialist. She continued her career at the VA as an enterostomal and wound-care specialist. She retired in 2008 to care for her husband until he passed in June 2008. She will be remembered as a loving and caring health professional. Even after her retirement she continue to share her medical knowledge.
She lived an active full life of retirement until she was diagnosed with dementia in 2017.
She lived at home until her passing, with her daughter as her caregiver.
She is survived by her daughter Debra Brownlee; step-grandson Dillon Brownlee; grandson Damon C. Patrick (wife Amber Pitts Patrick) and their three children Justin, Hadyn and Jacob Patrick; grandson Jonas H. Patrick; and very dedicated daughters-in-law Donna Hogan and Katie Bakker (husband Terry); and granddaughter Heather Baker Thomas (husband Jonathon) and their two children Addison and Caden. She also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe N. Patrick Sr.; her son Joe N. Patrick Jr.; her father R.F. Bonner; mother Margaret C. Upchurch Bonner; sisters Margie Parker, Norma Parker, Wilma Williams. Mary Helen Bonner, Sally Massey and Betty Sue Stutts; brothers "Dickie" R.F. Bonner and Sonnie Boy; and very special son-in-law Darrell Eugene Brownlee.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 5-7 p.m. and the service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. The final resting place will be in Bonner Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Matthews will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Robinson, Glen Pates, Terry Bakker, Jonas Patrick, Damon Patrick and John Parker.
