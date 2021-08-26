Grady Eldred Bird passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Nov. 2, 1927 to Eldred Ian Bird and Ida Belle Conn Bird.
Mr. Bird worked for Halliburton in Laurel; the southeastern US; Bogota, Colombia; and El Tigre, Venezuela. He was very well thought of in the oil-field services and was once asked to join Red Adair’s Oil Field Fire Team. He ended his career as a vice president of Wansley Machine and Welding, running the diesel shop.
He was very active in his church, West Laurel United Methodist, where he was a member of the Timothy Sunday School class and served as chairman of the Board of Trustees. He lived his life as his Lord and Savior directed, passing on that commitment to his children, grandson and great-grandchildren. Grady set a great Christian example, always thinking of ways to help other. He never heard of a need within his family or outside of it that he didn’t find a way to help.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family will always remember the good times they had together, the stories he told and the love he gave.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Ruth Bird Lambert, Bobbie Lea Bird Kaiser and Sandra Kay Bird Bullock.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years Betty Wansley Bird; daughters Susan Bird Thompson (Steve) and Patricia Ann “Patti” Bird; son Grady Lee Bird (Joan); grandson Michael L. Thompson (Stephanie); great-grandchildren Aubrey Bryanna Thompson and Aiden Grady Thompson; sister Margie Bird Douglas; brother Paul Nix Bird (Margie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go out to his loving caregiver Kenneth Kitchens.
Viewing will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 9 a.m. and graveside service at 10 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 28. Brother Richard Williams will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Thompson, Ian Douglas, Jason Bird, Karl Kaiser, Jim Rose, and Mike Jordan. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Thompson, Ray Warren, James Davis, Howard Robertson and Kenneth Kitchens.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.