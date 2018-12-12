Gregory Harold Terrell, 47, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Heidelberg High School gymnasium in Heidelberg. Burial will be in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery in Vossburg. Pastor Ronnie Horne and Rev. Spencer Richardson will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gilmore Funeral Home in Heidelberg and on Saturday from 9-11 a .m. at the high school.
Mr. Terrell leaves behind his wife of 19 years Angela Terrell; five children, Octavia (Dustin) Terrell-Creel, Jasmine, Harold, Ashton and Ashlen; parents Harold and Fayetta Terrell; one sister, Tasha; one brother, Daryl (Lilliam) Terrell; and a host of relatives and friends.
Gilmore Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
